Officials say everything from cigarettes being thrown out a window to barbecues can instantly spark a fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — The fiery trend that is burning houses and fields around Central Texas can come to an end around the area if residents start helping out, officials said.

Officials added that human error is the route to most of the wildfire we are seeing today. When people barbeque or drive their car over tall grass, they risk starting a fire.

"If you're going to be doing something outside or you're going to be working, ranching or anything, making sure you have a way of communication," Kari Hines, an official with the Central Texas A&M Forestry Service said. "And carry something to put out just a few little embers before it does turn into a larger wildfire is important."

Kirk Turner, an official with Bosque County Emergency Management, said fireworks and controlled burns aren't the route cause of fires in their area. He said it's the simple mistakes that turn into acres of damage.

"We're seeing a lot of what we call road starts, where a fire starts at the side of a road," Turner added. "And usually that is because someone has discarded a cigarette or someone is dragging a trailer and that's dragging chains."

Turner said the constant wildfires are leaving volunteer firefighters in Bosque County strained. In only a matter of a few hours Tuesday, crews were called out to at least two fires.

This is why the county is bringing back an emergency response program, calling for community support.

It's called C-E-R-T, which stands for Community Emergency Response Team.

"They can be trained on things to help a search and rescue in disaster and all sorts of stuff like that," Turner said.

The next meeting to get involved will be next Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Management building in Bosque County.

The Central Texas A&M Forestry Service says conditions right now are perfect for wildfires, so your best bet is to practice fire safety.

Hines said if you see someone barbequing, welding or not using safe fire hazard practices outside, to immediately call 911.

"If you do see a fire, say on the side of the road, you could try to put it out yourself before it gets too big," she said. "But if it gets out of hand, evacuate the area and call for help right away."

Hines added that the Forestry service provides public information on wildfire education and prevention, along with wildfire preparedness classes. They also have videos on how homeowners can be more prepared for wildfires.