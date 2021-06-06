Two teens injured in shooting at birthday party in Sunnyside area, police say

Police said they believe one of the teens may have been the shooter and accidentally shot himself.

HOUSTON — Two teenagers were injured Saturday in a shooting at a birthday party in the Sunnyside area, Houston police said.

This happened at about 11:34 p.m. in the 5000 block of Reed Road.

An early investigation into the shooting revealed that a 17- and 13-year-old were both shot in the leg when some type of altercation broke out at the party.

Police said they believe the 17-year-old may have been the shooter and accidentally shot himself.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police said they are talking to witnesses to figure out what happened.

Both teens are expected to survive.

