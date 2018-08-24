HOUSTON - Police are responding to reports of a person injured after they suffered an electrical shock at a home in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shock happened in the family's pool.

HPD says the Houston Fire Department is on the scene performing CPR to at least one person.

It happened Friday afternoon at a home on Scarlet Glen Ct. off Summer Blossom Lane.

We have a crew en route to the scene now.

We're working to gather more information at this time and will update this story as more details become available.

© 2018 KHOU