Man accused of stabbing HPD K-9 arrested in Waller County

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon when authorities found him walking along Highway 159 in Waller County.

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing a police K-9 was taken into custody Tuesday in Waller County, according to the Houston Police Department.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, was found at about 2 p.m. walking along Highway 159, HPD said. He was taken into custody without incident and is facing a felony evading arrest charge. HPD said a tip led to his arrest.

Earlier Tuesday, HPD said Smith ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing and running off near Memorial Park. Police said they found a loaded gun in his truck.

After the chase, Houston police confirmed they found the body of Smith's father hidden in the garage in the 14700 block of Carolcrest Drive, near Memorial. They said he died of "unnatural causes" but an autopsy will be needed to confirm the cause of death.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from a previous report.

Smith is accused of stabbing police K-9 Nate during an arrest on Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Bass Street. Smith was accused of carjacking and theft.

Investigators said relatives later called Houston police on Monday to say they hadn't been able to reach Smith's father and were concerned. Officers went to the residence on Carolcrest but didn't find anything.

Detectives later returned to search the house again and that's when they spotted Smith's truck nearby and started chasing him.

After a more thorough search at the house, officers found the father's body. Investigators say Smith was staying at the home with his father after he bonded out.