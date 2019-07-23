HOUSTON — Sweetgreen, a Washington, D.C.-based salad and grain bowl restaurant, is set to open its first Houston – and first Texas – location July 23.

The roughly 2,043-square-foot restaurant will open at 2551 Amherst St. in Rice Village; a second at 1303 Westheimer Road in Montrose is set to open later.

The Houston menu at the Rice Village Sweetgreen features bowls such as the chicken toastada, with chicken thighs; chickpeas; tomatoes; cilantro; feta; tortilla chips; quinoa; spinach; hot sauce; and a lime, cilantro and jalapeno vinaigrette.

To read an interview with Prince Ngom, general manager of Sweetgreen's Rice Village location, about the new restaurant, visit the Houston Business Journal

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM