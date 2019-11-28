HOUSTON — A cold front has officially pushed through the region this morning. Expect this morning to be windy, rainy and cold at the bus stop. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day with 40's in store for the afternoon high. Bundle up!

TUESDAY: Cold and rainy in the morning with temps in the 40's. A north wind and rain off and on all day with afternoon highs staying in the 40's.

WEDNESDAY: The coldest morning with lows in the mid to upper 30's and clearing skies. Sunny afternoon but staying chilly with highs in the 50's.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with morning lows and afternoon highs staying in the 50's most of the day

Houston forecast: What you can expect over the next few days





