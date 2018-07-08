It does not happen often, but sometimes two tropical systems will pass right next to each other. This time it's happening in the Pacific ocean off the west coast of Mexico. Hurricane 'John' and T.S. 'Ileana' will pass so close to each other that their circulations will merge.

maxuser

If the storms are of equal intensity, that can set up a situation where they orbit around each other for a time until one moves away or is torn apart. 'Eunice' and 'Diamondra' did this dance back in 2015.

maxuser

But in this case, as 'John' is so much bigger and stronger than tiny 'Ileana,' his stronger spin will disrupt and absorb the smaller system. Then, 'John' will continue on into the open Atlantic, finally dissipating over cooler waters.

maxuser

© 2018 KHOU