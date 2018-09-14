By looking at these rain totals for the month in Galveston you'd think a tropical storm had arrived. Nope. Just a coastal trough that decided to stay put for two weeks. It acted like a 'speed bump' in the atmosphere, wringing out all the tropical summer moisture into heavy downpours.

The inland Houston area has been wet as well. Rain totals (above) ranged from 2" to more than 17" Harris county wide. After a very dry start to the summer (remember all the Saharan dust!?) the pendulum swung back to wet, and my backyard looks like a jungle.

When will the rain let up? The drying process has already started. That tropical low we've been tracking all week is moving in to deep south Texas now. It will act like a magnet and pull the heavy rain toward it, and away from Houston. It's a process that should have us much drier, with only a few scattered showers around by Sunday. Next week is looking pretty dry all week.

