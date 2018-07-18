We've been tracking the dust particles as they travel from the west coast of Africa, across the Atlantic Ocean all the way to Houston, a journey of more than 3000 miles, with a satellite called GOES 16. The images are spectacular when compared to the first of their kind.

Below, the first satellite picture ever transmitted back to planet earth, from the very first weather satellite. Named 'TIROS - 1' it confirmed the idea that satellite pictures of weather patterns could improve forecasting, especially for severe weather like hurricanes.

Here (below) you can see how early black and white, low resolution satellite images were used by meteorologists to piece together a much more clear picture of surface weather patterns. Hurricane forecasters no longer had to rely on spotty ship and aviation reports to piece together a rag tag picture of the tropics. they could look down from above and see them!

