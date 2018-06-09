maxuser

Florence (above) has managed to ramp up to Cat 4 strength with sustained winds of 130 mph. This, in spite of encountering a decent amount of upper level wind shear (below). It's pushing the higher could tops off to the northeast of the storm, but has not weakened the core yet.

And it's reached this strength despite developing in water temps that are only marginally warm enough for development. 80 degree water is the minimum and that's where it is right now. It will be moving into water temps (below) that are much warmer over the coming week.

Where is Florence headed? It's too early to pinpoint. Several reliable models (below) are suggesting It could get close to the east coast late next week. Or, it could 'hopefully' turn north back out to sea. Rarely do storms that are already in this position make it to the east coast... but is has happened before.

