It does not take much. Even a small drop in atmospheric moisture levels can make a big difference in how a Houston summer day feels. That's because today's relative humidity levels in the 25% - 40% range make it much easier for your body to cool itself. The lower the relative humidity reading, the less saturated the the atmosphere is and the EASIER it will be for sweat to evaporate off your skin. When sweat evaporates, it takes heat from your body with it and cools you off. That's why we sweat, and why lower humidity matters.

