First, Gordon (below) has a very small wind core. It's only about 40 miles across at best. These small systems can be very difficult to forecast intensity wise. Under perfect conditions, a small core system can intensify VERY RAPIDLY. But Gordon is facing some upper wind shear on his southern flank. That, and the fact that it's been moving so rapidly (15-20 mph) has shoved all the convection to one side.

maxuser

Second, due to wind shear and its rapid speed, all the 'bad' weather associated with Gordon is on the 'dirty' side. This is usually on the right hand side to motion and Gordon is a perfect study in this respect.

maxuser

Tropical systems need to be 'vertically stacked' to intensify. Deep convection must be allowed to develop right near the center, towering thousands of feet straight up, to lower surface pressure and allow strengthening. Think of it like a very tall stack of pancakes. As long as you build straight up, you're good. But, tip the plate over a little (think of this as wind shear) and it all falls apart.

maxuser

After a slow start, the tropics have sprung to life. We are currently monitoring 5 systems (above) in the western hemisphere. It remains to be seen if any will impact the United States. They may all stay out over open ocean. Gordon is a good reminder of how quickly things can develop here on the gulf coast of Texas.

© 2018 KHOU