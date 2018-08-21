How much energy does the average lightning bolt release? Considering the temperature of the average strike is about 10,000 degrees f and the average (we're going to use a lot of averages here folks) cloud to ground strike is a few miles long we can safely say that the answer to that question is.. A LOT!

maxuser

Scientists have estimated that the 'average' lightning bolt puts out about 1 billion Joules of energy. Most of that in the form of heat which is very important to life on earth. Why? Because life, all life on earth requires nitrogen. But it's needed in a form that is not readily available. About 79% of the air we breathe is nitrogen (N2) but life needs those two nitrogen atoms 'broken' apart so they can combine with other compounds.

It takes a lot of energy to break those two nitrogen atoms apart. That's where the power of lightning comes in. As it bursts through the air, it's incredible heat frees or breaks apart nitrogen atoms. This process, called atmospheric fixation, puts nitrogen in a form that is water soluble. It's carried to the ground by raindrops where it binds with other nutrients, gets picked up by plant roots and gives the plants and the animals that feed on them the free nitrogen compounds they (we) need to live.

