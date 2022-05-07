x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Hazmat spill blocking I-10E westbound connector ramp to Eastex Freeway

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads

More Videos

HOUSTON — A two-vehicle crash that caused a HazMat spill is blocking the I-10 East connector ramp to I-69/Eastex Freeway, according to Houston Transtar

This crash happened sometime after 3 p.m.

It's unknown if anyone was injured. 

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.

Paid Advertisement