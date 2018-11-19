HOUSTON — If you are "lucky" enough to be traveling by plane or car in and out of Houston on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, rain is expected. Pack your patience on the roads and the airports. It's not expected to be severe, but Wednesday's rain will be enough to slow things way down at times.

Thanksgiving Day is looking better and better with each model run. Low pressure will be forming over the Gulf (below), but far enough out to keep the heavy stuff offshore.

I expect at least some light rain Thanksgiving morning. The parade may have to endure a little drizzle, but after 9-10 a.m./ that rain (below) should come to an end. Maybe even a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.

Across the nation (above) the big cities of the northeast will face a bitter cold Thanksgiving day with highs in the teens and a few snow showers.

© 2018 KHOU