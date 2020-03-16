HOUSTON, Texas — Houston area school districts are stepping up to help keep students fed during the coronavirus crisis.

And thousands have already taken advantage of free meal distributions.

Sundown Elementary and nine other Katy ISD schools served as "grab n go" sites on Monday.

"This is free breakfast and this is free lunch,” said an employee as she handed a family several sacks of food.

There was a steady stream of cars coming through to pick-up food.

"They do not need to show any type of identification of proof of residency," said Katy ISD spokesperson Maria Corrales DiPetta. "Just show up, no questions asked.”

Houston ISD, in conjunction with the Houston Food Bank, is also distributing free meals during what will become an extended Spring Break.

The line stretched down the block outside Milby High School Monday morning.

"We’re having trouble getting to the grocery stores," said one parent. "When I went yesterday, there were lines at every store that I went to.”

In Fort Bend County, FBISD is distributing meals to any student 18 and under no matter where they’re enrolled and all special needs students of any age.

"It's good," Dulles High deaf education student Tristan Dean told us.

He and his grandmother, Sandra Dean, came by one of 11 district-wide distribution sites.

"Tomorrow, I may check in the neighborhood and see if there are any other kids that need a ride,” said Dean.

Districts are discussing what might happen if closures are extended beyond the end of this month.

Which is something many hope doesn’t happen.

"I want them to get it under control as soon as possible," said one parent.

Find out more about districts offering free meals by clicking here.