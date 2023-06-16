Caught on camera: Robbery victim throws 2x4 at suspects who allegedly took his work tools

The victim told KHOU 11 he's just trying to make an honest living.

HOUSTON, Texas — Barber Robert Jasper has heard a lot from those who sit in his chair.

“I’ve been cutting hair 30 years,” said Jasper.

But it’s what he saw from his So Fresh & So Clean shop that recently got his attention.

"I was looking out the window,” said Jasper. "I just saw guys pull up and they started taking the stuff out of the van.”

According to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division, surveillance video shows a trio of young men wearing hoodies assaulting a workman while he loads a ladder at West Little York & Knox.

They're accused of punching him multiple times before taking expensive tools.

They appear to make a couple of trips from the victim’s van to their cherry-red Mercedes SUV before he fights back as best he can.

"He threw a 2x4," said Jasper.

The victim hurtled a piece of lumber seconds before the suspects took off despite a rear window getting busted.

"It’s just sad you work hard and then someone feels like they can just take it whenever they want to,” said Jasper.

“I’m just out here trying to make a living.” Caught on camera: worker robbed while on a job off W Little York. Crooks get away with valuable tools but not before the victim fights back with a 2x4 ⤵️. HPD needs help ID’ing suspects. I’ll have more on @KHOU at 4:00 + 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/efKaD9aE2A — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 16, 2023

The victim in this case was too busy working to talk on camera.

He told us he's just trying to make an honest living and hopes the video helps find the guys who robbed him.

"You’ve always got to be on point, keep your head on swivel,” said Jasper.

This incident happened back in April, but investigators have since decided to turn to the public for help after exhausting other leads.

The suspects are all believed to be between 17 and 20 years old and police said their SUV may have been stolen.

Its distinctive color and damage thanks to the 2x4 may be helpful in tracking them down.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).