HOUSTON - The Bayou City has been ranked as one of the top family-friendly cities in America; that's according to a new report from Homes.com.

The largest cities in the US may be known for their unique attributes, but it’s tough to know which of them are best for raising a family.

Homes.com took a look at the Top 25 metropolitan areas in the US and rated them on their overall family-friendliness based on: crime rate, cost of living, availability of child care services, average commute times, school (K-12) quality, and park acreage per capita.

Homes.com

Each of the factors was chosen because they contribute to both a family's quality of life and a child’s development.

Three Texas cities ranked in the Top 25. Houston came in at #3, San Antonio ranked as #5, and Dallas took the #1 spot.

Homes.com says the top 10 cities earned high marks in nearly all of the factors analyzed.

Homes.com

The site also included an interactive map with the report showing which cities were ranked and how.

Check out the map here to see how the biggest cities stack up!

© Homes.com