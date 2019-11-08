HOUSTON — There was panic at Memorial City Mall today after fear of a shooting inside. At least one child was hurt as shoppers ran for cover.

Houston police responded and determined there was not a shooting. Preliminary reports are that someone set off firecrackers inside. Police are still looking for the person who did it.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the situation was under control and the mall safe.

Social media posts showed hundreds of people running away from the mall after rumors surfaced of the shooting. A high-ranking HPD source confirms no one was shot.

Houston police say one child was injured in the panic. We don't know the extent of the child's injuries.

At this point, we don't know of any other injuries. No arrests have been made.

Law enforcement was already on high alert following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend. And with tax-free shopping this weekend, they expected big crowds.

Since last weekend's mass shootings, there have been other instances of panic, including big crowds running for cover in Times Square in New York after a motorcycle was heard backfiring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.