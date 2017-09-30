HOUSTON — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are very possible this afternoon, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

This morning it will be dry but by 12:30 this afternoon some areas will start to see rain. The thunderstorms will start to become more widespread around 3 or 4 so make sure you pack an umbrella with you if you are out and about today.

Chita says rain totals will be a quick half inch.

The high temperature is 95 degrees today.

Starting Sunday temps will be in the upper-90s all week long and there are no rain chances in sight. We could reach triple digit temps as early as Tuesday. according to Chita.

The tropics are quiet, partly due to the dust blowing in from Africa. The dust is expected to make its arrival to Houston by Sunday but we will be really impacted by Monday.

Those of you with respiratory issues will notice the dust and may want to take caution.

