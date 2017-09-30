Friday is shaping up to be warm with a chance for scattered thunderstorms, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Temps will be in the low- to upper-90s Friday through the weekend. There's a 30-percent chance for rain Friday.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a disturbance that could move into the Gulf. It is possible this disturbance could become a tropical storm in the next few days. The tropical storm will be called Alberto if it develops.

If this depression strengthens it will more than likely make landfall near New Orleans by the weekend. It will likely not have impacts on Texas.

Memorial Day in Houston is shaping up to be hot but sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

