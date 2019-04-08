HOUSTON — The mass shooting in El Paso has left millions of Texans heartbroken, including those in Houston who have connections to the border city.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña's family moved to El Paso when he was 6 years old and he spent a good part of his life there.

“Both my kids were born there. My grandkids were born there. My mom is still there,” Chief Peña said.

Chief Peña is feeling like many of us tonight— sad and in shock.

He can picture the Walmart where the shooting took place very vividly. He’s been inside it many times.

However, it’s knowing how close his family came to danger that has him shaken.

He said his wife Carolina is there right now visiting their family.

“My wife texted me and she was actually in the restaurant right across the street from the incident when it started to occur,” Chief Peña said.

He said no community should go through something like this so it’s easy to feel helpless knowing those closest to him are there.

“We’re really one community and even though we’re miles and miles apart we grieve with them," Pena said. "It hits really, really close to home.”

The chief is thankful his family is OK but he’s also aware so many others are going heartbroken over loved ones who won’t make it home.

“I know El Paso. El Paso is caring; it’s a resilient community and they’re going to come out of this stronger than before,” Chief Peña exclaimed.

He now encourages people in Houston to do what they can to help.

Also, he’s reached out to the El Paso police and fire chiefs to let them know the city of Houston is standing by to support them in whatever way possible.

