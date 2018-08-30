The Houston arts community comes together to host a benefit performance to raise funds to help reunite displaced families at the U.S. Mexico border. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support programs administered by the non-profit group, Texas Civil Rights Project.

Participating groups in the show include: Alley Theatre, Colombian Folkloric Ballet, Da Camera, Hope Stone Dance, Houston Ballet, Houston Boychoir, Houston Grand Opera, Kam Franklin, Karen Stokes Dance, Mercury, METdance, Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company, NobleMotion Dance, Outspoken Bean, Stages Repertory Theatre and WindSync.

The event is organized into a total of four 60-minute shows, two performances at 4pm and two performances at 6pm. Those who attend will choose one of the two shows in each time slot.

The show is Sunday, September 9, 2018 at MATCH at 3400 Main Street in Houston, TX 77002.

For tickets and more information on Reunite Reunir, click here.

© 2018 KHOU