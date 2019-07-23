SPRING, Texas — Fire investigators now know the cause of the fire that killed a woman and sent her caretaker to the hospital over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 22500 block of Leafygate Drive in Spring.

When firefighters arrived, the 68-year-old woman and her caretaker were found inside. The caretaker was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but the 68-year-old woman was transported in critical condition with severe burns.

KHOU

The woman later died at the hospital, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by a candle that was knocked over by a dog.

KHOU

Investigators said the caretaker was in the garage when the fire erupted, and tried to get to the woman, but the fire and smoke were too intense to get to the woman's room.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

