HOUSTON — Several homeowners have already filed lawsuits against Watson Grinding and Manufacturing just several hours after a massive explosion killed two people and damaged hundreds of nearby homes.

Dick Law Firm, PLLC and Kwok Daniel LLP are just two of the law firms representing homeowners who were affected by the explosion.

Both offices said they are seeking a temporary restraining order against Watson Grinding and Manufacturing to preserve and protect evidence from the explosion.

“Some may be critical of attorneys moving so quickly to preserve evidence and help families who are now homeless. But we all learned our lesson in Harvey, the insurance company will likely put up a fight and undervalue properties. That’s why our focus will be on getting our clients full value for their homes.”

The deadly explosion happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

KHOU 11 has tried to contact Watson Grinding and Manufacturing for comment. So far, no one has answered.

Th explosion caused chaos and panic as glass shattered, ceilings fell in and homes were knocked off their foundations.

“I thought a plane crashed on top of the house,’ Chris Santiff told KHOU 11 News reporter Adam Bennett. “Everything started shaking, glass shattering and coming in and all over the house. Things were falling off the wall.”

Two neighborhoods near the explosion were closed off to people who don't live there. Acevedo says no one other than residents would be allowed in the Carverdale and Westbranch subdivisions.

Police will be patrolling there around the clock.

