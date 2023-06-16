Hitchcock teenager at center of AMBER Alert returns home

The 13-year-old had been missing since June 9. Texas EquuSearch arranged a private plane to transport the teen from Missouri to Texas.

HITCHCOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old Hitchcock girl who was at the center of an AMBER Alert returned home Friday.

She was reunited with her parents at a Hitchcock police station after being found in Kansas City, Missouri with a man.

She had been missing since Friday, June 9. Surveillance video captured her leaving her home and getting into a silver Toyota Camry with an unknown man.

Finding her as soon as possible was a top priority for detectives who found out she had been communicating with older men and suspected her disappearance may be connected to online solicitation.

The FBI is involved in this case and said as of Friday, no one is in custody.

“We have meetings going on over the next few days, where the U.S. attorneys are going to be in conversation with the Platt County District Attorneys and Galveston District Attorneys to determine what charges need to be filed," said Hitchcock police Captain Jeff Evans.

Police have not released a lot of details about what the teenager went through while she was missing, but they did say she told investigators she was ready to go home.

Texas EquuSearch arranged a private plane to transport the teen home. Tim Miller, who leads the organization, called it a miracle.