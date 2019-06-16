HOUSTON — Holocaust Museum Houston opened its doors for a special "First Look" celebration Saturday night. Dignitaries, donors and most importantly Holocaust survivors were all in attendance.

The museum is on the verge of its grand reopening after a two-year expansion and renovation effort.

Special guests got to tour the now 57,000-square foot facility. That's more than double the size of what the museum used to be. The expansion now makes Houston's Holocaust Museum the fourth-largest in the country.

There are so many exhibits, a brand new welcome center, a rail car box truck, even an old dutch fishing boat that actually carries many Jewish survivors to safety during the Holocaust.

Also notably Houston's Holocaust Museum is fully bilingual -- the only Holocaust museum in the country that provides full experiences in English and Spanish.

CEO of Holocaust Museum Houston Dr. Kelly Zuniga says they can't wait to share the museum with all of Houston.

"Tonight is so special because it's a reflection of our entire community coming together to build this new building that is a $34 million effort in fundraising to expand our beautiful Holocaust Museum Houston where everyone is part of it, everyone is welcome," Zuniga said. "We're just so joyous we get to celebrate it and share it with everyone in Houston."

Sunday morning the museum will have its official blessing and ribbon cutting.

As for the grand opening for the general public, that's not till next Saturday, June 22. You can find ticket info here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

WATCH | HTown60: Ride on board the Pedal Party