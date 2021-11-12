HFD: Rescuers pull injured woman from manhole in Kingwood

"There was nothing to stop her fall on the way down expect for the bottom," HFD Senior Captain David Paige said.

HOUSTON — A woman was injured after falling down a manhole Saturday morning in the Kingwood area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Rescuers were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to the scene on the Eastex Freeway service road near Loop 494.

It took firefighters about an hour to pull the woman out.

Investigators said she and a second person were in a vehicle when for unknown reasons, they pulled over while on the freeway service road.

The woman got out of the vehicle and was walking around when she accidently fell into a manhole that was hidden behind thick grass, HFD Senior Captain David Paige said.

"It's a very significant fall in a confined space. There was nothing to stop her fall on the way down expect for the bottom," the captain said.

Paige said she sustained significant injuries but was conscious and talking to firefighters and paramedics.