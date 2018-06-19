The Houston Zoo’s new baby elephant was the guest of honor at a giant pachyderm party Tuesday.

Tilly took her first steps outside with mom Tess following closely behind.

The two-day-old baby was greeted warmly by the rest of the herd in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat.

Tilly also stole the hearts of the lucky onlookers who braved the soggy weather for a trip to the zoo.

In the coming days, Tilly and Tess will spend time with the elephant family and also have private time to rest behind the scenes together.

Houston Zoo guests have the best chance to get a glimpse of Tilly each day during cooler morning hours.

Tilly weighed 345 pounds when she was born early Sunday morning.

By visiting the Houston Zoo, guests help save baby elephants and their families in the wild. A portion of each zoo admission and membership goes straight to protecting an estimated 200 to 250 wild elephants in Asia.

