When Ann Peavey lost her dog Bartlett because of a heart condition, she couldn't bring herself to go on a hike. There were too many memories of their time on trails together and she missed her companion.

Then about a month later, the Issaquah, Wash., woman decided it was time to do something. The idea: what if she posted a request to find a new hiking companion?

A dog share.

Even she thought it was a wild idea, but she followed through anyway.

Part of her post on the Next Door App read, "Anyone have an extra dog who loves trails, but you just don't have time to take him/her out? No fee, I'd be getting as much enjoyment as he/she would."

To Ann's amazement, it worked. Not only did she find Kodi, but they instantly bonded.

"I was bawling. The minute I walked in the door, he was in my lap. I could tell in a second he was the one. Like a matchmaker," Ann said.

