HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is answering your questions about the Coronavirus after a somewhat alarming statement from the CDC Tuesday telling Americans to “prepare” as the spread of the virus here seems “inevitable."

Dr. Catherine Troisi, PhD, is an infectious disease epidemiologist at UTHealth who specializes in viruses. She sat down with reporter Lauren Talarico to answer your questions submitted online.

Q: Terri Volpe Rangel: Is the Coronavirus a more serious situation for people that have other conditions?

A: Yes. “(The) elderly, that means over 65, although it’s particularly people who are over 80. People who have cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, morbidly obese, that is with a BMI over 40 percent.”

Dr. Troisi added that men seem to have a slightly higher mortality rate than women.

Q: Stephanie Cosby: What is the recovery vs fatality rate?

A: “The percent that die of those infected right now; it’s at 2 percent. It will go down, so therefore, the recovery rate is 98 percent. Most people are going to be OK.”

Q: Danielle Young: Can babies be born with the virus in their system?

A: “I believe it was 19 pregnant women who were studied, who were pregnant and had the virus, they did not appear to pass it in utero.

“And we are not seeing children get infected and we are not seeing children die. We don’t know why.”

Q: Latasha Estwick: Once an infected person is deemed recovered, is there a chance of reinfection?

A: “We don’t know with this but with other coronaviruses, no you are not. You are not immune to it.”

Q: Dora Valle: If it’s true that we should be preparing for outbreaks, what exactly should we be doing to prepare?

A: Dr. Troisi says at home, we can prepare for “social distancing” that is, should schools or businesses close to help stop the spread. She says people should have at least one week of food and water stocked. Further, if your work doesn’t offer paid sick leave, and working from home is not an option, have a nest egg prepared to help during time off.

Dr. Troisi says some of the best prevention is simple: wash your hands often and try not to touch your face.

In addition, scientists are working on developing a vaccine, but it won’t be ready for at least 12 to 18 months.

A reminder, there is a lot of false and scary information out there so be sure to get information from a reputable source like KHOU 11 or the CDC.

