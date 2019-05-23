HOUSTON —

All this week, we’re talking about sleep: what you need and how to get it.

When we asked what you wanted to know, you flooded our feed with questions about snoring and sleep apnea.

We turned to UTMB sleep expert Dr. Rizwana Sultana to get answers.

Brandon’s question: “Why is it that no matter the length of time someone sleeps/consistently, they never feel rested?”

Dr. Sultana’s answer: “The very main reason for somebody not having restorative sleep is if they have sleep apnea.”

Sharon’s question: What are “symptoms of sleep apnea so you know to go to a dr.?"

Dr. Sultana’s answer: “Snoring is the first thing to look at. Second is waking up during sleep. Other is gasping for air. Some people wake up gasping, choking, coughing.”

Ferdvone’s question: What is the “best way to lay to help with snoring/sleep apnea?"

Dr. Sultana’s answer: “For sleep apnea, sleeping on the side is better. Once you sleep on your back, your sleep apnea can get worse.”

Faisal’s question: “I’m curious if sleep experts have any opinions of newer, less expensive and less invasive EPAP devices versus traditional CPAP/BiPAP therapy for treatment of sleep apnea."

Dr. Sultana’s answer: “We also have a device called aPAP, so an automatic pap device. This device is more advanced. It monitors breathing throughout the night and delivers the pressure you need. As far as other devices available in the market which claim they can treat sleep apnea very well, most of them have not been very well researched.”

David’s question: “Do the alternatives to CPAP (surgeries) work and stay working?”

Dr. Sultana’s answer: “That’s a very good question. A lot of people think if they get surgery, it can eliminate sleep apnea. That is actually not true. It can only help 30 percent to 50 percent of patients and the sleep apnea can come back afterwards.”

