You may go to the eye doctor regularly, but have you thought about taking your infant to get their eyes checked?

Some of the risks infants can face if they don't receive an eye exam are high prescriptions that can lead to amblyopia, the official name for "lazy eye." The warning signs parents can look out for include:

If the eye starts to drift or turn away from the other.

If you take a photo of your baby and one pupil appears white, while the other is red or dark in color.

"Unfortunately a lot of the symptoms that cause vision problems in infancy and later will not show up for the parents to see. That's why it's important to get in for that infancy exam between six and 12 months of age,” optometrist Jennifer Smith Zolman said.

To find out more about infants and how their vision should be tested early, go to infantsee.org.

