Why the key to a longer life is exercise, not weight loss

HOUSTON — Why is exercise, not losing weight, more important for living a longer life?
Exercise lowers premature deaths
For so many of us staying skinny is a sign of good health. But new research shows that staying active with exercise, not losing pounds, is the key to longevity. This study found this was especially true for people who were overweight or obese. It found fitness for these groups lowered their risks of heart disease and premature death, more than successful dieting.
Exercise vs. weight loss — results are not close
And the results weren’t even close. This research combed through hundreds of other studies to find what was better when it came to benefits, losing weight or exercise? The study’s author told the new York times improving fitness showed a far greater benefit than losing weight. They found obese men and women who started an exercise routine lowered their risk of premature death by as much as thirty percent or more — even if they didn’t drop any weight.
Exercise and weight loss don't always go hand-in-hand
But you might be asking shouldn’t weight loss and exercise go hand in hand? The sad reality is not usually. Past research shows that people who start to exercise usually do not lose much.. if any weight. That’s because it is human nature to reward ourselves for exercise more with eating more, or by moving less in other parts of our day.