New study found far bigger benefit to getting active than getting slim

HOUSTON — Why is exercise, not losing weight, more important for living a longer life?

Exercise lowers premature deaths

For so many of us staying skinny is a sign of good health. But new research shows that staying active with exercise, not losing pounds, is the key to longevity. This study found this was especially true for people who were overweight or obese. It found fitness for these groups lowered their risks of heart disease and premature death, more than successful dieting.

Exercise vs. weight loss — results are not close

And the results weren’t even close. This research combed through hundreds of other studies to find what was better when it came to benefits, losing weight or exercise? The study’s author told the new York times improving fitness showed a far greater benefit than losing weight. They found obese men and women who started an exercise routine lowered their risk of premature death by as much as thirty percent or more — even if they didn’t drop any weight.

Exercise and weight loss don't always go hand-in-hand