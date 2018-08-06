HOUSTON - News of Anthony Bourdain's death is all over social media. If your child is on social media, there's a chance they will read about his suicide.

Bourdain's death may add to an internal conversation kids in the Houston area are already having within themselves.

From Hurricane Harvey, to the rebuilding, to deadly school shootings, lockdowns and protests, students in the Houston metro are working through a lot of emotions, says David Head, the Director of Mental Health for Communities in Schools for Houston.

"Because I look at mental health as a continuum," Head said. "And it’s a continuum that we all fall on, somewhere. And further, I would probably make the distinction now between a mental illness and mental health."

Head teaches educators how to identify students who may struggle with mental health issues. His training extends from identification to tackling conversations between educators and students.

"Not being able to address and cope or to self-manage their emotions or the situation that’s happening around them," Head said. "Can we just slow it down?"

Head is leading a brand-new mobile counseling team that will swoop into a Houston area school after a crisis. A team of counselors will be able to help staff and students work through emotions, feelings and the crisis itself.

"To be mentally healthy and well is just to be, 'Hey, I’m here,'" Head said. "As a parent, you should know, if I never engage in conversations with my child that are that heavy, and then today, all of a sudden, in all 16 years, I decide to talk about it with you, that may create some discomfort. So I may want to try a softer approach to it."

