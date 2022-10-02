Why do experts disagree on when to get rid of school mask mandates?

Some say it’s already time to do away with masks, but others say it is too soon.

Why do experts disagree on when to get rid of masks in schools?

Public health experts agree that mask mandates in schools should not last forever, but when it comes to picking the right time to lift the mandates, not everyone has the same answer.

Right now, cases are falling in most of the country and vaccines are available for everyone five and older. That's a sign, to some, that now is the time to stop requiring masks.

But others say we are just starting to get this thing under control and removing mandates now would be premature.

Most experts agree there needs to be clear criteria for when schools should no longer require masks.

One infectious disease specialist from Emory University told the New York Times that once a community has a high level of vaccination and falling cases, schools should move to make masks optional.

Another expert noted that keeping mandates past when they are needed could erode public trust, which would be needed if conditions worsen and we need to put the masks back on.

One concern for doctors is the toll omicron has taken on children. While COVID continues to be less risky for kids, hospitalization rates for younger patients surged when omicron swept across the country.

During winter months kids spend more time indoors and experts fear the lack of masks could leave to school outbreaks.

And they remind parents even if masks aren’t required, you can still have your student mask up if you are concerned.