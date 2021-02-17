What to do when a boil water advisory is issued

Communities all across Texas are under a boil water advisory and many more may likely be soon. Here's what to do if one's issued for where you live.

HOUSTON — Some Texas communities are already under a boil water advisory and many others will likely also be due to burst pipes and low water pressure brought on by the winter weather that's been moving through Texas.

The reason you're advised to boil water is that conditions have made water that comes from the tap contaminated. And that could make you and your family sick.

Specifics of a boil water advisory might be given by different communities, but below are verbatim standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use.

(at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.

Handwashing

In many situations, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65.55°Celsius), or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sterilize all baby bottles. To wash dishes by hand: Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.



Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach pdf icon[PDF – 1 page] to clean washable toys and surfaces.

Caring for pets

Pets can get sick by some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to use.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use.

(at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Caring for your garden and houseplants