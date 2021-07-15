What is flesh-eating bacteria?

The words "flesh-eating bacteria” are pretty alarming. But what does that mean? And how bad is it?

HOUSTON — There are a lot of different kinds of bacteria considered “flesh-eating” and they fall under this title: necrotizing fasciitis.

According to the CDC, necrotizing means "causing the death of tissues" and fasciitis means "inflammation of the fascia." The fascia is the tissue under the skin that surrounds muscles, nerves, fat and blood vessels.

So how do that bacteria get in your body? Usually through a break in your skin, such as a cut, scrape, burn, even an insect bite or hangnail. Once it’s in, it can start an infection, especially if you already have a condition that weakens your body’s immune system.

That means the infection site is going to start getting red and swollen and it’s going to hurt, even beyond that red patch. This is why necrotizing fasciitis is tricky; none of that is particularly alarming, but what comes next is.

The skin can blister or turn black, the infection site starts oozing and you’ll feel dizzy, nauseated and tired.

The bacteria can end up causing sepsis, shock, organ failure and ultimately death. In fact, the CDC reports 1 in 3 people diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis dies.

Because this stuff moves so fast and is so serious, you have to get it checked out. Your doctor will take a sample, do bloodwork and maybe scan the area to try to diagnose what’s going on.

If it is necrotizing fasciitis, your doctor will get you on antibiotics and, in some cases, perform surgery to remove the infected area.