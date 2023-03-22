Why are U.S. health officials concerned about a fungus?

The CDC is warning about a deadly and drug-resistant fungus spreading rapidly.

HOUSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning about a deadly and drug-resistant fungus that is spreading at an alarming rate.

It's called “candida auris” and infections from the strain have tripled nationally from 2019 to 2021, going from 476 cases to 1,471.

Experts believe it is not a threat to healthy people, but it can be deadly for people with weakened immune systems. The CDC says the best way to stop the spread is better infection control.

According to the Washington Post, the fungus lingers on surfaces and is spread by someone coming in contact with contaminated objects. It can spread easily in hospitals or long-term care facilities. And once it gets into those environments it can be really tough to get rid of.

This fungus has now been found in more than half the states. In Texas, there have been 160 infections found according to the CDC.