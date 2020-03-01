HOUSTON — The death of a 5-year-old boy is being investigated as a possible bacterial meningitis case.

The Montgomery County Public Health District said the case was reported to them on New Year’s Eve.

Myles Cheatham’s family told KHOU 11 the boy fell ill on Dec. 28 and died two days later at Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands. MCPHD officials said Myles’ family was given preventative treatment and there is no risk to the general public.

Dr. Hana El Sahly, associate professor of molecular biology, microbiology and infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine, said not everyone who comes in contact with the bacteria that causes meningitis will get sick.

“For most people the acquisition goes unnoticed," Dr. El Sahly said.

That is why it’s so important to be aware of your body. Dr. El Sahly said bacteria that can cause infections like meningitis are everywhere and are very serious.

People with weaker immune systems are more likely to develop meningitis.

“It’s usually coming in contact with someone who has the bacteria in their upper respiratory tract and transmission to another person,” she said.

Dr. El Sahly said the disease causes inflammation of the lining of the brain. She said getting sick can happen really quickly.

Symptoms to be on the lookout for include fever, headaches, stiffness of the neck, nausea and vomiting.

“Neurologic findings like fever and all of a sudden an inability to move or having particular neurologic dysfunction," Dr. El Sahly said.

She urges people to keep track how they’re feeling especially when something seems out of the ordinary.

“Fever on its own that resolves or responds to certain medications should not be alarming,” Dr. El Sahly said.

She added hygiene is crucial and so is keeping up with vaccines because they can help lower the risk of developing infectious diseases like meningitis.

