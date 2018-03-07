According to the Centers for Disease Control, Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.

People can become infected with Cyclospora by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. An investigation is underway after at least 56 people in Texas got sick due to the parasite.

What are the symptoms of Cyclosporiasis?

According to the CDC, "The time between becoming infected and becoming sick is usually about 1 week. Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms."

Symptoms may include:

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Weight loss

Abdominal cramps

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Vomiting

Low fever

Officials say symptoms may come and go multiple times over a period of weeks or months.

People with symptoms related to Cyclospora should contact their health care provider for treatment right away.

View the list of reported Cyclosporiasis case counts by County in Texas, tap here.

© 2018 KHOU