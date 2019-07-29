HOUSTON — Have you taken a stroll through the human body yet?

The Amazing Body Gallery, which opened in 2016, lets you do just that at The Health Museum in Houston.

The permanent exhibit includes 30 interactive kiosks with human anatomy and health information.

But the exhibit's bigger attraction - is literally big:

Texas-sized, 10-foot-tall walk-through brain with memory games

12-Foot-Tall Beating Heart

Skeleton riding a bicycle

Colossal walk-up eyeball that demonstrates how your eye receives and perceives images

Calorie Crank conveying how many calories you must burn for specific foods you eat

Giant Human Heart wheel with biometric systems that check your heart rate while running or walking

Jump, Stretch and Hang Activity for vertical hanging endurance

Tickets are free for museum members, $10 for non-members and $8 for children and seniors.

More info on the web: https://www.thehealthmuseum.org/exhibit/amazing-body