SUGAR LAND, Texas — For the first time, vapes will be included in a national drug take-back event hosted by the Fort Bend Independent School District and the DEA.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday in the FBISD Administration Building parking lot at 16431 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land.

In addition to giving community members a safe place to dispose of expired or unused medication, vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted at the FBISD drop-off site and at other locations.

The school district said that items containing lithium ion batteries will not be accepted. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, individuals should consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

"Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and death caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates," the DEA said in a statement. "In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially amongst America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances."

To find additional Drug Take Back locations other than the FBISD site, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM