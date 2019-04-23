HOUSTON — A case of tuberculosis has been reported at the University of Houston, officials said Tuesday.

The individual is being treated off campus and is not a health threat to anyone else. At this time, it is the only case of tuberculosis reported.

UH sent an email to faculty, staff, and students on Tuesday.

The Houston Health Department is conducting a contact investigation to identify, test, and treat individuals who may have been exposed, the university said.

Houston Health Department officials will be on campus next Monday to give a presentation for faculty, students, and staff about tuberculosis and to answer any questions they might have.

The presentation will be held Monday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Tuesday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both presentations will be held in the Multipurpose Room West - Student Center South.

Specific questions can be directed to the Houston Health Department at 832-393-5169.

