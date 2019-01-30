Check your freezer! Tyson is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The nationwide recall was issued for five-pound plastic packages of Tyson white meat panko chicken nuggets with a “best if used by” date of Nov. 26, 2019.

The case code on the affected products is 3308SDL03 with time stamps 23:00 through 01:59.

The affected items also have the establishment number P-13556 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered when Tyson received consumer complaints of extraneous material in purchased panko chicken nugget products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the consumption of the affected nuggets. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you find these nuggets in your freezer, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

You can find more information about this recall on the USDA website.