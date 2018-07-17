Health officials confirmed two cases of human West Nile virus on Tuesday, one in Galveston County and one in Montgomery County.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s have both been treated and are recovering after being diagnosed with the virus, officials said.

Public Health officials continue to ask homeowners to do their part to help fight West Nile Virus.

According to CDC, the most effective way to avoid West Nile Virus disease and Zika is to prevent mosquito bites.

Avoid bites by using insect repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products and follow their directions for use. Weather permitting, wear long sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors.

Many mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. It is good to consider staying indoors during these hours.

“Whether it’s West Nile, Zika, chikungunya or other diseases, you need to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” said Galveston County Health District CEO Kathy Barroso. “We encourage you to use insect repellant when outdoors and to do your part to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds by emptying all standing water around your home or business.”

Be sure to remember the 3-D’s:

Defend – wear EPA-approved insect repellent with DEET in it;

Dress – dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors;

Drain – drain standing water around homes and businesses so that mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

Most people infected with WNV do not have symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms including headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Most people with WNV recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness like encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues).

Symptoms can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis.

For more information on WNV, check out www.cdc.gov/westnile.

