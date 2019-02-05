HOUSTON — It’s a time where phone filters can do everything. But for those who want real-life perfection, they’re swapping filters for fillers.

It’s not so much nip-tuck as freeze-plump, and Sugar Land’s Dr. Laura Ingraham of Advanced Dermatology says people are filling way more than they used to.

"People are really putting filler in all kinds of places," Ingraham said.

Take Sugar Land City councilwoman Jennifer Lane, who recently noticed her earlobes were sagging and wrinkled, weighed down from years of jewelry.

"I was getting ready for rodeo," Lane explained, "and I got some nice cute little earrings and I put them on and I was like...I have wrinkles on my earlobe!"

So a needle and a smidge of filler and voila! Lane's earlobes are as perky as ever.

"I looked in the mirror and they look great!" she said.

Fillers are also trending in temples, jawlines, hands and under the eyes.

"Just putting a little bit of filler and hyaluronic acid into the tear troughs can really give that impression that you’re more awake and alert and youthful," Ingraham explained.

Some doctors are even putting filler in noses as a form of non-surgical rhinoplasty.

And it’s not just women getting these procedures.

"For men...what we call it 'bro-tox,' it’s kind of a dirty little secret!" Ingraham said. "They want a well-defined jaw, and they want nice, not sunken in cheek bones. They want their crows feet to be limited. They want to look youthful, too."

It’s not permanent and it’s not cheap. One syringe of filler costs about $600 with results lasting a few months to a couple years. However, Ingraham said it fills a want that surgery can’t always deliver.

"Surgery can lift, but surgery doesn’t really address volume loss and volume and the lack of fat that we get with age and subcutaneous tissue really ages our face."

Plus there’s little downtime and it's faster. Patients can contour on a coffee break and still have time for lunch.

