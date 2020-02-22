KATY, Texas — Payson Lewis is a happy, healthy 8-year-old girl, but her mom doesn't take anything for granted.

When Payson was born, they weren't sure if she would survive.

"She was born with congenital heart disease and a 7-millimeter whole in her ventricle," said Brooke Fatigante, her mother. "It was scary, to be honest. A parents greatest fear is to lose a child."

Payson spent most of the first year of her life at Texas Children's Hospital.

"Now, she's almost 9 years old, she's running around. Her hole has gone to 4 millimeters."

"God gave me a special heart," said Payson.

Now, her family has a heart for helping others. They're attending the Tune Out Cancer Music Fest in Katy this weekend to support Texas Children's.

The money raised will help other families in need.

"I posted on Facebook one day wanting to know if anyone would help me do this," said Kevin Hamlin, the founder. "Had over 200 artists hit me up before midnight that night and tell me they were in."

The bands, the food, and the venue at Wildcatter Saloon were all donated.

"Our biggest thing is finding a cure for cancer for children," said Hamlin.

All the money raised goes to Texas Children's.

"They helped me and made sure I was good," said Payson.

A place near and dear, not just to this family's heart but to the heart of their little girl.

"We had so much support when we went through this, I can't imagine not being able to pay that forward to others," Fatigante said.

They're hoping this weekend they can, one song at a time.

The festival runs February 21-23rd at Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 Katy Freeway. Tickets start at $20 dollars. For more information on Tune Out Cancer, click here.