HOUSTON — Between office parties, school functions, family get-togethers and money pressures, the holidays can be too much to handle.

Dr. Chermaine Tyler with UT Physicians says it’s important to mind your mental health.

“If it’s something that’s too stressful, that’s probably not how you want to spend your holidays anyway,” Dr. Tyler said.

If connecting with friends, family or co-workers causes anxiety, find a way to stay busy at the event.

“You can say, ‘Hey I will help you clear the table,’ or ‘I will help you put out the food,’ and that gives you an out," she explained.

Alcohol may seem like an easy way to relax, but know your limit.

“You don’t want to overdo it, then put yourself in a situation where later, you feel really badly about your behavior," Dr. Tyler advises.

Also, if it’s the first time you’re spending the holidays without a loved one, Dr. Tyler says it’s important to ask for support from friends or family.

The golden rules of self-care can help you get through the season: Enough sleep, healthy meals and staying active.

But if you find your “holiday blues” begin to interfere with your work or personal relationships, it’s important to seek professional help.

