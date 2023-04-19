Teen dies after TikTok challenge leads to overdose of Benadryl in Ohio

Jacob Stevens, 13, spent six days on a ventilator before he died.

OHIO, USA — An Ohio family is dealing with a horrific tragedy after losing their son to a drug overdose.

Their 13-year-old son died after he overdosed on Benadryl attempting a TikTok challenge that is supposed to make you hallucinate.

The family said Jacob Stevens was trying to take 12 to 14 pills of the over-the-counter drug, but instead took more.

"They kind of just all come at one time and it was too much for his body," Justin Stevens, Jacob's father, told WSYX.

Jacob was put on a ventilator following the challenge. He died after six days.

"The worst day of my life," Justin said.

Justin said that Jacob was at home with his friends when he overdosed. He said Jacob's friends filmed him attempting the social media challenge when he started suffering a seizure.

Doctors told Justin and Jacob's grandmother, Dianna, that there was nothing they could do to save him.

"No brain scan. There was nothing there," Dianna said. "He said we could keep him on the vent...he could lay there like that, but he will never open his eyes, he will never breathe on his own, do anything like that."

They describe Jacob as a well-mannered, funny, loving kid that played football. Justin said it's what the community said about his son that brought him to tears.

"It made me feel really good to see some of the posts that...his peers had put on Facebook about how he helped them," Justin said.

His father also said it felt like time stopped when doctors told him Jacob would never wake up. Now he has a warning for other parents.